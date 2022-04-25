Paul Chaplain, deputy group Scout leader, said: “We had a fantastic turnout from every section in our group. We walked to the pier, then everyone renewed their Promise. Thank you to everyone who attended and made it so successful.”

8th Worthing Sea Scout Group is one of the largest Scout groups in the UK, with 201 youth members and 50 volunteer adult leaders split into two Beaver Scout colonies, two Cub Scout packs, two 2 Scout troops and one Explorer Scout unit. Next year, the group will be celebrating its 95th anniversary. There are many volunteer vacancies, email [email protected] if you can help.

