The rear garden is as generously-spaced as it is private.
Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 4 bedroom detached house has fully integrated kitchen

Priced at £750,000 this four bedroom detached house in Midacre Close boasts a fully-integrated kitchen with a range of modern appliances.
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

An AEG oven, microwave, hot plate, a De Detriech ceramic hob, and a Neff coffee machine are just some of the high-tech goodies available for use in this property’s spacious social family kitchen, which also features a central breakfast island. Ideal for sunny days, the modern kitchen opens out directly onto the gardens, and lantern-roofed conservatory; so there’s plenty of space to eat, drink, relax and entertain.

The gardens themselves are beautifully designed to offer alfresco relaxation and entertainment areas, with a large lawn and stocked borders to guarantee privacy. Inside the house, buyers will also benefit from a double-aspect sitting room with a limestone fireplace and several generous bedrooms, ground floor underfloor heating, and a family bathroom suite with a walk-in shower.

The house is also well-situated, sitting at the end of a private close containing just three other properties, adjacent to Felpham’s historic golf club. It’s located close to Felpham Village, with shops and a sailing club, as well as direct access to Chichester and Goodwood and there are plenty of gorgeous walks to set out on.

The premium family bathroom. Photo: Yopa

A breakfast Island gives the kitchen a modern, social sensibility. Photo: contrib

Light colours exaggerate the abundant natural light. Photo: Yopa

The double-aspect living room boasts a limestone fireplace. Photo: Yopa

