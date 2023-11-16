Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 4 bedroom house on coastal estate is spacious and contemporary
Real Estate Agents have called this detached 4 bedroom house on Limmer Lane, in Felpham, “spacious” and “versatile.”
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Listed by Bay Tree Estates for £915,000, the property is nestled in Summerley Gardens, a desirable private estate just a short walk from the beach and comes with a sizeable rear garden, and a beautiful conservatory.
As well as the beach, the detached house is close to a wide range of schools, public houses, doctors surgeries, and shops, as well as transport links to Chichester, central Bognor Regis and beyond.
