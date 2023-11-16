BREAKING

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: 4 bedroom house on coastal estate is spacious and contemporary

Real Estate Agents have called this detached 4 bedroom house on Limmer Lane, in Felpham, “spacious” and “versatile.”
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT

Listed by Bay Tree Estates for £915,000, the property is nestled in Summerley Gardens, a desirable private estate just a short walk from the beach and comes with a sizeable rear garden, and a beautiful conservatory.

As well as the beach, the detached house is close to a wide range of schools, public houses, doctors surgeries, and shops, as well as transport links to Chichester, central Bognor Regis and beyond.

The property is nestled in a desirable coastal estate.

1. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

The property is nestled in a desirable coastal estate. Photo: Bay Tree Estates

Expect well-sized and versatile rooms from this property.

2. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

Expect well-sized and versatile rooms from this property. Photo: Bay Tree Estates

The wooden patio gives the garden a sense of diversity and character.

3. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

The wooden patio gives the garden a sense of diversity and character. Photo: Bay Tree Estates

Together, the kitchen and living room come to 30 square feet.

4. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

Together, the kitchen and living room come to 30 square feet. Photo: Bay Tree Estates

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesFelpham