Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Beautiful 3-bedroom detached house dates back to the 1930s

This gorgeous three-bedroom detached house dates back to the 1930s, hitting the market at a guide price of £650,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:54 GMT

Listed by Gilbert and Cleveland, the property features a west-facing rear garden, several original features, off-street parking and garage, and impressive interconnecting reception areas which enhance the home’s historic character and charm.

Located in a prized residential area with strong access to local shops and amenities and well within walking distance of a nearby school, the property could make for a perfect family home – a fact only emphasised by its impressive rear garden, which is some 120 feet long, and features well established borders and a paved terrace ideal for entertaining guests.

The property is located on Downview Road, Felpham.

The property is located on Downview Road, Felpham. Photo: Gilbert and Cleveland

One of the property's three bedrooms.

One of the property's three bedrooms. Photo: Gilbert and Cleveland

The property comes with a beautiful conservatory.

The property comes with a beautiful conservatory. Photo: Gilbert and Cleveland

A feature fireplace gives ties the living room together.

A feature fireplace gives ties the living room together. Photo: Gilbert and Cleveland

