Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Beautiful 3-bedroom detached house dates back to the 1930s

Listed by Gilbert and Cleveland , the property features a west-facing rear garden, several original features, off-street parking and garage, and impressive interconnecting reception areas which enhance the home’s historic character and charm.

Located in a prized residential area with strong access to local shops and amenities and well within walking distance of a nearby school, the property could make for a perfect family home – a fact only emphasised by its impressive rear garden, which is some 120 feet long, and features well established borders and a paved terrace ideal for entertaining guests.