Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Charming Three bedroom house is 'peaceful oasis'

On the market for £400,000, this three bedroom home on Aldwick Road has been called ‘a peaceful oasis’ by real estate agents.
By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 13:53 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 13:59 BST

The well presented home, listed by White and Brooks, also features a south facing garden, a modern kitchen, a new orangery, its own driveway, and its a stones throw from the coast, West Park, and Marine Park Gardens, which are great for afternoon walks and playing with the dog.

Local amenities are also close by, with Bognor Regis town centre in walking distance, as well as a railway station offering easy access to Chichester, Brighton, London, Portsmouth and Southampton.

1. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

The property has been called a peaceful oasis by estate agents. Photo: contrib

A look at the beautifully presented dining room.

2. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

A look at the beautifully presented dining room. Photo: White and Brooks

The conservatory is perfect for summer days.

3. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

The conservatory is perfect for summer days. Photo: White and Brooks

One of the property's three bedrooms

4. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

One of the property's three bedrooms Photo: White and Brooks

