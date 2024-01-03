BREAKING

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: five bedroom detached house comes with beautiful sea views

With five bedrooms and and a sun-soaked second floor balcony, this detached waterside property offers gorgeous views of Elmer beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:40 GMT

Listed by Henry Adams at a guide price of £800,000, the property also has plenty of parking, a garden, several open-plan living spaces and a well-appointed kitchen, with a cream coloured design reflective of its coastal setting.

With an an annual private estate charge of £115, the property is situated on the sought after private Elmer Beach Estate, to the east of Middleton-on-Sea village centre. The coastal village offers a number of local facilities, including a post office, a doctor's surgery, a pharmacy and several local schools.

A view of the property from the rear.

1. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: five bedroom detached house comes wit beautfiul sea views

A view of the property from the rear. Photo: Henry Adams

The property is situated on a sought-after private estate.

2. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: five bedroom detached house comes with beautiful sea views

The property is situated on a sought-after private estate. Photo: Henry Adams

One of the property's five bedrooms

3. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: five bedroom detached house comes with beautiful sea views

One of the property's five bedrooms Photo: Henry Adams

The property's coastal charm will make it perfect for anyone who loves the beach.

4. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: five bedroom detached house comes with beautiful sea views

The property's coastal charm will make it perfect for anyone who loves the beach. Photo: Henry Adams

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Properties