Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Four bedroom character cottage is minutes from the beach

Nestled on a desirable private road in Middleton-on-Sea, this four bedroom character cottage is just a few minutes walk from the beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT

Listed by Henry Adams on Zoopla at a guide price of £995,000, the property combines the cosy, pastoral charm of a cottage with the generous facilities of a modern home, and estate agents say it could make an ideal family home, or a haven for a weekend escape.

Arrange over two floors, the property consists of a grand dining room, a beautifully appointed kitchen, a snug looking out over the gorgeous, secluded gardens, as well as a breakfast room and a utility room.

Outside, the grounds measure 0.36 of an acre, with lots of privacy in every direction. The gardens wrap around the property, and have been thoughtfully designed to include established flower beds and mature shrubs.

The kitchen is as spacious as it is well-equipped.

