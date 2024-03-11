Listed by Henry Adams on Zoopla at a guide price of £995,000, the property combines the cosy, pastoral charm of a cottage with the generous facilities of a modern home, and estate agents say it could make an ideal family home, or a haven for a weekend escape.

Arrange over two floors, the property consists of a grand dining room, a beautifully appointed kitchen, a snug looking out over the gorgeous, secluded gardens, as well as a breakfast room and a utility room.

Outside, the grounds measure 0.36 of an acre, with lots of privacy in every direction. The gardens wrap around the property, and have been thoughtfully designed to include established flower beds and mature shrubs.

1 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Four bedroom character cottage is minutes from the beach The kitchen is as spacious as it is well-equipped. Photo: Henry Adams

2 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Four bedroom character cottage is minutes from the beach The bathroom Photo: Henry Adams

3 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Four bedroom character cottage is minutes from the beach There's plenty of space to entertain guests if it's too rainy to head down to the beach. Photo: Henry Adams

4 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Four bedroom character cottage is minutes from the beach The conservatory is perfect for those gorgeous Sussex summers. Photo: Henry Adams