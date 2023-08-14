Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: £835,000 character house is just 400 yards from the beach

It spans 2,229 square feet, including a generous quarter acre garden, a large double glazed conservatory, a feature fireplace and two reception rooms with solid oak flooring and could make for a sizeable, well featured family home, or a comfortable seaside retreat for anyone looking for an escape to the coast.

Listed by Henry Adams on Zoopla, the detached house also comes with a considerable rear garden, measuring 90 x 55 feet, complete with a walled patio area, mature trees, and flower/shrub borders. Since the property is part of a private estate, the new owners will have to pay an annual fee of £265.