The property is located on the highly desirable Sea Lane Private Estate in Middleton-on-Sea.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: £835,000 character house is just 400 yards from the beach

Priced at £835,000 this four bedroom character house is situated on the desirable Sea Lane Private Estate in Middleton On Sea, just 400 yards from the beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

It spans 2,229 square feet, including a generous quarter acre garden, a large double glazed conservatory, a feature fireplace and two reception rooms with solid oak flooring and could make for a sizeable, well featured family home, or a comfortable seaside retreat for anyone looking for an escape to the coast.

Click here to see the full property.

Listed by Henry Adams on Zoopla, the detached house also comes with a considerable rear garden, measuring 90 x 55 feet, complete with a walled patio area, mature trees, and flower/shrub borders. Since the property is part of a private estate, the new owners will have to pay an annual fee of £265.

One of the four bedrooms in the property

1. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

One of the four bedrooms in the property Photo: Henry Adams

The 90 x 55 ft garden.

2. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: £835,000 character house is just 400 yards from the beach

The 90 x 55 ft garden. Photo: Henry Adams

The fully furnished kitchen

3. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

The fully furnished kitchen Photo: Henry Adams

Another of the houses' four bedrooms.

4. Properties for sale in Bognor Regis

Another of the houses' four bedrooms. Photo: contrib

