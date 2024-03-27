Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Seaside flat has perfect views of Bognor beach

On the market for £475,000, this two bedroom flat in Bognor Regis has perfect views of the beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT

Listed by Henry Adams, the flat, on Bognor Regis Esplanade, is part of a private seafront estate and comes with secure underground parking. The south-facing sitting room overlooks the beach and offers plenty of natural sunlight, all throughout the day and especially during the summer months.

Owners will also benefit from a patio balcony looking out over the sea – the perfect place to lounge in the sun with a cold drink and a favourite book.

The kitchen, meanwhile, benefits from high quality fitted appliances as well as cream-glass units and black granite worktops.

The seafront property is perfect for the summer months.

One of two bedrooms in the property.

Look out over the sea at meal times.

It's just seconds from Bognor Regis beach.

