Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Seaside flat has perfect views of Bognor beach

Listed by Henry Adams, the flat, on Bognor Regis Esplanade, is part of a private seafront estate and comes with secure underground parking. The south-facing sitting room overlooks the beach and offers plenty of natural sunlight, all throughout the day and especially during the summer months.
Owners will also benefit from a patio balcony looking out over the sea – the perfect place to lounge in the sun with a cold drink and a favourite book.
The kitchen, meanwhile, benefits from high quality fitted appliances as well as cream-glass units and black granite worktops.
