Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Seaside flat has perfect views of Bognor beach

Listed by Henry Adams, the flat, on Bognor Regis Esplanade, is part of a private seafront estate and comes with secure underground parking. The south-facing sitting room overlooks the beach and offers plenty of natural sunlight, all throughout the day and especially during the summer months.

Owners will also benefit from a patio balcony looking out over the sea – the perfect place to lounge in the sun with a cold drink and a favourite book.

The kitchen, meanwhile, benefits from high quality fitted appliances as well as cream-glass units and black granite worktops.

1 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis The seafront property is perfect for the summer months. Photo: Henry Adams

2 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis One of two bedrooms in the property. Photo: Henry Adams

3 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis Look out over the sea at meal times. Photo: Henry Adams

4 . Properties for sale in Bognor Regis It's just seconds from Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Henry Adams