Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: two bedroom flat by the sea for £185,000

With access to the promenade, town centre and railway station the £185,000 property boasts two bedrooms, a living room with a separate kitchen, a balcony, a bathroom and an allocated parking space, as well as newly installed triple glaze windows.

The area, complete with well-kept communal gardens, dates back to the 19th century and allows residents to live removed from the hustle and bustle of the town centre without losing access to it; shops, amenities, schools and transport links to Chichester, London, Brighton and Portsmouth, are all in easy reach.