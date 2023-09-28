BREAKING
The car park outside the flat.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: two bedroom flat by the sea for £185,000

This two bedroom flat by the sea offers the buyer a chance to live in The Steyne, a gorgeously characterful slice of Bognor Regis.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST

With access to the promenade, town centre and railway station the £185,000 property boasts two bedrooms, a living room with a separate kitchen, a balcony, a bathroom and an allocated parking space, as well as newly installed triple glaze windows.

It’s listed by White and Brooks on Zoopla.co.uk and purchasers will benefit from a leasehold with no onward chain.

The area, complete with well-kept communal gardens, dates back to the 19th century and allows residents to live removed from the hustle and bustle of the town centre without losing access to it; shops, amenities, schools and transport links to Chichester, London, Brighton and Portsmouth, are all in easy reach.

The road outside the flat.

The property features a small, but well-equipped kitchen

The Steyne is perfect for sunny days

The flat is a stone's throw from the beach

