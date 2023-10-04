Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom terraced townhouse converted from a mill
This beautiful three bedroom townhouse was converted from a mill in 1999.
Overflowing with old-world charm, the property is on the market for £450,000 and listed by Jackson-Stops.
It’s situated in The Sadlers, Westhampnett, in Chichester, a mile and a half away from Chichester Railway Station and boasts a recently installed, fully-fitted kitchen, two allocated parking spaces, visitor parking and access to communal gardens.
