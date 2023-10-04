BREAKING
Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom terraced townhouse converted from a mill

This beautiful three bedroom townhouse was converted from a mill in 1999.
By Connor Gormley
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
The property was converted from a mill in 1999.The property was converted from a mill in 1999.
Overflowing with old-world charm, the property is on the market for £450,000 and listed by Jackson-Stops.

It’s situated in The Sadlers, Westhampnett, in Chichester, a mile and a half away from Chichester Railway Station and boasts a recently installed, fully-fitted kitchen, two allocated parking spaces, visitor parking and access to communal gardens.

To find out more, click here

Related topics:Properties
