This is a fantastic chance to live by the city canal

Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom town house is a chance live by historic canal

This three bedroom town house in Chichester, priced at £700,000 could be your chance to live by the city’s gorgeous canal.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST

Situated in a private development a short walk away from the city centre, the property also features a car port, bright, spacious rooms, a courtyard style garden and residents’ permit parking. With beautiful views over the canal and plenty of storage, this is a fantastic opportunity to make an already unique home your own.

The kitchen leads out to the courtyard style garden.

A view of the kitchen

The kitchen leads out to the courtyard style garden. Photo: contrib

The courtyard style garden offers plenty of privacy.,

The courtyard garden

The courtyard style garden offers plenty of privacy., Photo: Cubitt and West

Spacious rooms mean there's plenty of space to relax and play.

The living room

Spacious rooms mean there's plenty of space to relax and play. Photo: Cubitt and West

This could be a brilliant chance to live by Chichester's iconic canal.

Gorgeous views of the canal

This could be a brilliant chance to live by Chichester's iconic canal. Photo: Cubitt and West

