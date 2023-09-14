Properties for sale in Chichester: 3 bedroom town house is a chance live by historic canal
This three bedroom town house in Chichester, priced at £700,000 could be your chance to live by the city’s gorgeous canal.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST
Situated in a private development a short walk away from the city centre, the property also features a car port, bright, spacious rooms, a courtyard style garden and residents’ permit parking. With beautiful views over the canal and plenty of storage, this is a fantastic opportunity to make an already unique home your own.
1 / 3