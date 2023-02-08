Properties for sale in Chichester: 4 bedroom detached house with beautiful garden is £1 million dream home

A four bedroom detached house with a beautiful garden in Chichester could be someone’s dream home, at a guide price of £1,650,000. Read on for all the best photos.

Built in 2015, the property comes with a bright and spacious dining hall/ reception area and a glass stairway that offers glimpses into the spacious upper level and double height ceiling.

The reception area itself extends into a large oak-framed sitting room with characterful oak flooring, which is flooded with natural light by skyline apertures in the vaulted ceiling, and walls comprising windows and doors.

Seating is centred around a cosy wood burning stove, and the open views to the outside blur the boundary between the inside of the house and its stunning garden.

The sleekly furnished kitchen comes with an island unit, integrated Neff appliances and white cabinets topped with Corian work surfaces.

On top of that, the ground floor is also home to a bedroom, complete with an en suite - which makes ground floor living entirely possible for guests and family members with mobility issues.

Moving up to the first floor, the main bedroom features a glass Juliette balcony which overlooks the spacious garden, as well as a dressing room and another en suite bathroom. There are another two bedrooms at this level, both with stellar ensuite facilities of their own, and underfloor heating runs through the entire property.

Settled in Chestnut Avenue, the property is also ideally situated for access to Chichester city centre and the South Downs, with Chestnut Avenue leading to Centurion Way, which offers pedestrians and cyclists scenic routes to both destinations.

