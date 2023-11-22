Properties for sale in Chichester: 4 bedroom terrace has view of gorgeous war memorial gardens
A four bedroom terraced house in New Park Road, Chichester, comes with a gorgeous view of the city’s picturesque Litten War Memorial Gardens.
By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Part of an exclusive gated development and built by Seaward Homes in 2012, this city centre property offers versatile living space over three floors, as well as an enclosed west-facing courtyard garden, paved over for ease of use and providing an ideal space for a barbecue or decorating with plant pots.
The property comes with a private drive, providing off-road parking for one car, and its central location puts it within walking distance of local shops, schools, amenities and transport links – all at a guide price of £750,000.
1 / 3