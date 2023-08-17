BREAKING
Properties for sale in Chichester: Beachfront house in Selsey has style and seaside views aplenty

This three bedroom detached house, priced at £850,000, has been designed to make the most of all that glorious Sussex sunshine.
By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
The seafront property is flanked on all sides by gardens.The seafront property is flanked on all sides by gardens.
The ground floor space boasts wooden flooring and trifold doors which open out to the gardens that surround the house. The separate kitchen, meanwhile, stands out with its sleek design and top of the range appliances – including an American fridge freezer.

To find out more, visit yopa.co.uk

Outside, the garden itself is planted with olive trees and grasses designed to make you feel like you’re stepping onto the shores of a private beach, with a limestone paved patio and a decked terrace to boot.

Situated in Selsey, the property is also ideally placed to make the most of local amenities. The seaside town itself has a beautiful high street, with plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants to choose from, and Chichester, with railway access to London, is only six miles away.

