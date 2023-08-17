Properties for sale in Chichester: Beachfront house in Selsey has style and seaside views aplenty

This three bedroom detached house, priced at £850,000, has been designed to make the most of all that glorious Sussex sunshine.

The seafront property is flanked on all sides by gardens.

The ground floor space boasts wooden flooring and trifold doors which open out to the gardens that surround the house. The separate kitchen, meanwhile, stands out with its sleek design and top of the range appliances – including an American fridge freezer.

Outside, the garden itself is planted with olive trees and grasses designed to make you feel like you’re stepping onto the shores of a private beach, with a limestone paved patio and a decked terrace to boot.