Properties for sale in Chichester: Beautiful five bedroom house won Chichester heritage award in 2016

Located on Lion Street, the property dates back to the early 1700s, and retains several original features, but not without the comfort and convenience of modern restorations. The property has been lavishly reimagined to suit the needs of modern, living with spacious accommodation across three floors, as well as a beautifully landscaped garden and gated parking.
Original Georgian windows, supported by secondary glazing, as well lofty windows, antique fireplaces and original flooring exist side by side with new, working fireplaces and bespoke modern units in the kitchen. to ensure this historic home has everything a modern family needs.