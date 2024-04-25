Properties for sale in Chichester: Beautiful five bedroom house won Chichester heritage award in 2016

Nestled in a quiet, Chichester city centre street, this £2,650,000 five bedroom town house, won a Chichester Heritage award in 2016 for it sympathetic restoration.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:30 BST

Located on Lion Street, the property dates back to the early 1700s, and retains several original features, but not without the comfort and convenience of modern restorations. The property has been lavishly reimagined to suit the needs of modern, living with spacious accommodation across three floors, as well as a beautifully landscaped garden and gated parking.

Original Georgian windows, supported by secondary glazing, as well lofty windows, antique fireplaces and original flooring exist side by side with new, working fireplaces and bespoke modern units in the kitchen. to ensure this historic home has everything a modern family needs.

To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk

1. 5 Bedroom detached house in Chichester

Lion Street exudes elegance and heritage Photo: Fine and Country Park Lane

2. 5 Bedroom detached house in Chichester

The property has been tastefully modernised throughout. Photo: Fine and Country - Park Lane

3. 5 Bedroom detached house in Chichester

Although the refurbishments follow modern design trends, the property nonetheless retains its old world prestige. Photo: Fine and Country - Park Lane

4. 5 Bedroom detached house in Chichester

The entrance hall makes a real impression. Photo: Fine and Country - Park Lane

