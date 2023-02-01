Properties for sale in Chichester: beautiful terraced house in city centre selling for £650,000
A beautiful three bedroom terraced house in Chichester city centre is on the market at a guide price of £650,000.
Situated in West Pallant Chichester, the four-floor town house is close to the high street, local schools and the railway station, offering easy access to all three.
The property consists of a lower ground reception room, which could be used for a range of purposes, including an extra living space, a family room, games room, and even a children’s play area. Upstairs, the property has a large sitting room alongside a kitchen with built-in appliances.
The first floor is home to the main family bathroom, as well as the primary bedroom, which also has a built in wardrobe. On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms alongside an en-suite shower room.
The property is listed by Zoopla and White and Brooks. Click here to find out more.
