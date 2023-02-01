Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Chichester: beautiful terraced house in city centre selling for £650,000

A beautiful three bedroom terraced house in Chichester city centre is on the market at a guide price of £650,000.

By Connor Gormley
2 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:36pm

Situated in West Pallant Chichester, the four-floor town house is close to the high street, local schools and the railway station, offering easy access to all three.

The property consists of a lower ground reception room, which could be used for a range of purposes, including an extra living space, a family room, games room, and even a children’s play area. Upstairs, the property has a large sitting room alongside a kitchen with built-in appliances.

The first floor is home to the main family bathroom, as well as the primary bedroom, which also has a built in wardrobe. On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms alongside an en-suite shower room.

The property is listed by Zoopla and White and Brooks. Click here to find out more.

1. Three bedroom town house in Chichester

The property is situated in the town centre, close to local schools, shops and the railway station.

Photo: contrib

2. Three bedroom town house in Chichester

The property is situated over four floors.

Photo: contrib

3. Three bedroom town house in Chichester

The property contains a ground floor reception room which could be put to a variety of uses.

Photo: contrib

4. Three bedroom town house in Chichester

The three bedrooms are spread across four floors.

Photo: contrib

