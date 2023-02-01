Properties for sale in Chichester: beautiful terraced house in city centre selling for £650,000

A beautiful three bedroom terraced house in Chichester city centre is on the market at a guide price of £650,000.

Situated in West Pallant Chichester, the four-floor town house is close to the high street, local schools and the railway station, offering easy access to all three.

The property consists of a lower ground reception room, which could be used for a range of purposes, including an extra living space, a family room, games room, and even a children’s play area. Upstairs, the property has a large sitting room alongside a kitchen with built-in appliances.

The first floor is home to the main family bathroom, as well as the primary bedroom, which also has a built in wardrobe. On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms alongside an en-suite shower room.

The property is listed by Zoopla and White and Brooks. Click here to find out more.

Read more

1 . Three bedroom town house in Chichester The property is situated in the town centre, close to local schools, shops and the railway station. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

2 . Three bedroom town house in Chichester The property is situated over four floors. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3 . Three bedroom town house in Chichester The property contains a ground floor reception room which could be put to a variety of uses. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4 . Three bedroom town house in Chichester The three bedrooms are spread across four floors. Photo: contrib Photo Sales