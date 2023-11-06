Properties for sale in Chichester: "Beautifully refurbished" coach house could be yours for £675,000
This “beautifully refurbished” three-bedroom coach house has been described as “deceptively spacious” by real estate agents at Bell and Blake.
By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Spanning 1593sq and nestled in the sought-after Marchwood development in Summersdale, this three bedroom coach house also boasts private access to a swimming pool and tennis facilities.
The property benefits from extensive renovation work over, with a new kitchen, bathroom, electronics and boiler fitted over the last two years, as well as a private south-facing garden.
