Properties for sale in Chichester: 'cleverly extended' four bedroom house is perfect family home

This ‘cleverly extended’ four bedroom house in the heart of Chichester could make for the perfect family home.
By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 12:17 GMT

Listed at a guide price of £650,000, the property boasts an open plan and spacious dining room and kitchen, a master bedroom with a large ensuite, a study, a gorgeous rear garden and newly-installed Kutchenhouse kitchen appliances.

To find out more about the home, which is listed by Kate Budd Estate Agents, visit Zoopla.co.uk

The property is situated in York Chase, within convenient distance of Chichester City Centre, several schools, the Centurions Way Cycle Path, which links Chichester with East Dean, as well as both the Fishbourne and Chichester Railway Stations, which are connected to railway stations up and down the country.

