Properties for sale in Chichester: 'cleverly extended' four bedroom house is perfect family home

Listed at a guide price of £650,000, the property boasts an open plan and spacious dining room and kitchen, a master bedroom with a large ensuite, a study, a gorgeous rear garden and newly-installed Kutchenhouse kitchen appliances.

The property is situated in York Chase, within convenient distance of Chichester City Centre, several schools, the Centurions Way Cycle Path, which links Chichester with East Dean, as well as both the Fishbourne and Chichester Railway Stations, which are connected to railway stations up and down the country.