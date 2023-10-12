Properties for sale in Chichester: Cottage living in the heart of the city
This two bedroom terraced house could be your chance to experience cottage living in the heart of the county’s only city.
A grade-II listed building priced at £325,000, the property sits just outside the Roman city walls, with gorgeous views of the Cathedral spire from the top floor.
Accommodation is situated over three floors, and the property also boasts a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, access to a courtyard garden and two toilets.
Nestled in the city centre, local schools, shops and transport links are within easy walking distance.