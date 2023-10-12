BREAKING
Properties for sale in Chichester: Cottage living in the heart of the city

This two bedroom terraced house could be your chance to experience cottage living in the heart of the county’s only city.
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST

A grade-II listed building priced at £325,000, the property sits just outside the Roman city walls, with gorgeous views of the Cathedral spire from the top floor.

Accommodation is situated over three floors, and the property also boasts a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, access to a courtyard garden and two toilets.

Nestled in the city centre, local schools, shops and transport links are within easy walking distance.

