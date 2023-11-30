Properties for sale in Chichester: 'distinguished' four bedroom house offers countryside living with good transport links
A ‘distinguished’ four bedroom house on the outskirts of Chichester offers countryside living with strong transport links, according to real estate agents Henry Adams.
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:39 GMT
The “charming” four bedroom detached house is laid out over 1,765 square feet of space and comes with a gas-fired aga in the kitchen, a jestmaster open fire in the living room and several reception rooms.
It’s on sale at a guide price of £1,050,000 and it’s nestled in the prestigious cul-de-sac of Summersdale, with the South Downs just one and a half miles away, and several local amenities within walking distance.
1 / 3