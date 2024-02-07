Listed by Hamptons, and located on Lavant Road, the 2,725 sq ft property dates back to the 1930s, and benefits from a grand entrance hall that sets the tone for the entire property.
It also features a spacious sitting room, a formal dining room, both with feature fireplaces and wood burning stoves, as well as a generously appointed kitchen.
Each of the four family bedrooms have fitted windows, as well as luxurious en suite bathrooms, complemented by a family bathroom for added convenience, both with underfloor heating.
Photo: Hamptons
Photo: Hamptons
Photo: Hamptons
Photo: Hamptons