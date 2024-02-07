BREAKING

An ‘exquisite’ four bedroom home in the sought-after Summesrdale area of Chichester has gone to market at a guide price of £1,350,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:23 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 14:28 GMT

Listed by Hamptons, and located on Lavant Road, the 2,725 sq ft property dates back to the 1930s, and benefits from a grand entrance hall that sets the tone for the entire property.

It also features a spacious sitting room, a formal dining room, both with feature fireplaces and wood burning stoves, as well as a generously appointed kitchen.

Each of the four family bedrooms have fitted windows, as well as luxurious en suite bathrooms, complemented by a family bathroom for added convenience, both with underfloor heating.

