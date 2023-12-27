Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom dream home combines traditional character with modern design

This five bedroom dream home in Chichester combines a sense of traditional prestige with modern design sensibilities – and could be yours for £2,450,000.

Situated on West Broyle Drive, in Chichester, the house is split over three floors and, alongside the five bedrooms, boasts an impressive open plan reception area, alongside seven bathrooms and a media room.

The property has benefitted in recent years from an extensive renovation project, giving the new owners the chance to buy a traditional property, recently infused with a unique – and very modern – sense of style.

It is approached by a tree-lined road, which leads to remote-operated timber gates opening out to the private driveway. The property’s exterior features plenty of parking space, as well as a four bay detached garage, one of which has an EV charging port for electronic cars, and stairs up to a home office/ storage space.

The rear, garden, is extremely private, with well kept mature hedges.

The house comes with its very own movie room.

The gorgeously renovated bathroom.

One of the property's gorgeously proportioned bedrooms

The kitchen is huge, and packed with modern utilities.