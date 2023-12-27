BREAKING
The house is on the market for £2,450,000.The house is on the market for £2,450,000.
The house is on the market for £2,450,000.

Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom dream home combines traditional character with modern design

This five bedroom dream home in Chichester combines a sense of traditional prestige with modern design sensibilities – and could be yours for £2,450,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 14:04 GMT

Situated on West Broyle Drive, in Chichester, the house is split over three floors and, alongside the five bedrooms, boasts an impressive open plan reception area, alongside seven bathrooms and a media room.

Find out more on Zoopla.co.uk.

The property has benefitted in recent years from an extensive renovation project, giving the new owners the chance to buy a traditional property, recently infused with a unique – and very modern – sense of style.

It is approached by a tree-lined road, which leads to remote-operated timber gates opening out to the private driveway. The property’s exterior features plenty of parking space, as well as a four bay detached garage, one of which has an EV charging port for electronic cars, and stairs up to a home office/ storage space.

The rear, garden, is extremely private, with well kept mature hedges.

The house comes with its very own movie room.

1. Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom dream home combines traditional character with modern design

The house comes with its very own movie room. Photo: Hamptons

The gorgeously renovated bathroom.

2. Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom dream home combines traditional character with modern design

The gorgeously renovated bathroom. Photo: Hamptons

One of the property's gorgeously proportioned bedrooms

3. Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom dream home combines traditional character with modern design

One of the property's gorgeously proportioned bedrooms Photo: Hamptons

The kitchen is huge, and packed with modern utilities.

4. Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom dream home combines traditional character with modern design

The kitchen is huge, and packed with modern utilities. Photo: Hamptons

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Properties