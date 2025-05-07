The 100ft rear garden is the perfect place to soak up that West Sussex sun.The 100ft rear garden is the perfect place to soak up that West Sussex sun.
Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom house in sought-after village

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th May 2025, 14:48 BST
This five bedroom semi-detached house, in Westergate near Chichester, could make for a perfect family home.

Listed on Purple Bricks at a guide price of £575,000, the property, on Westergate Street, boasts a west facing rear garden, a family room extension and a 28ft lounge/ diner with a feature log stove.

Estate agents have described the internal accommodation itself as ‘spacious’ and ‘well-laid out’, with plenty of space to raise a family and entertain guests.

Externally, the driveway is block-paved, providing parking for up to five cars, leading to an internal garage. The west-facing rear garden is also well-sized, at 100ft and features two garden cabins.

More information and images are available on the Purple Bricks website.

One of five bedrooms.

This home study is the perfect place for anyone working from home.

The contemporary kitchen space comes with everything a home cook needs.

A large lounge area connecting to the spacious back garden.

