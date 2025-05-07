Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom house in sought-after village

Listed on Purple Bricks at a guide price of £575,000, the property, on Westergate Street, boasts a west facing rear garden, a family room extension and a 28ft lounge/ diner with a feature log stove.

Estate agents have described the internal accommodation itself as ‘spacious’ and ‘well-laid out’, with plenty of space to raise a family and entertain guests.

Externally, the driveway is block-paved, providing parking for up to five cars, leading to an internal garage. The west-facing rear garden is also well-sized, at 100ft and features two garden cabins.

More information and images are available on the Purple Bricks website.

One of five bedrooms.

This home study is the perfect place for anyone working from home.

The contemporary kitchen space comes with everything a home cook needs.