Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom house in sought-after village

Listed on Purple Bricks at a guide price of £575,000, the property, on Westergate Street, boasts a west facing rear garden, a family room extension and a 28ft lounge/ diner with a feature log stove.
Estate agents have described the internal accommodation itself as ‘spacious’ and ‘well-laid out’, with plenty of space to raise a family and entertain guests.
Externally, the driveway is block-paved, providing parking for up to five cars, leading to an internal garage. The west-facing rear garden is also well-sized, at 100ft and features two garden cabins.
More information and images are available on the Purple Bricks website.
1 / 2