Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000

This five bedroom new build in Chichester comes with a gorgeously-equipped open plan kitchen and a sitting room with a bay window across nearly 3,000 square feet of accommodation.

It’s nestled in the highly desirable Summersdale area just north of the city, on Lavant Road, North Oak, which means it is within comfortable walking distance of both the city centre – with a wide variety of amenities, transport links and shops – and the gorgeous West Sussex countryside.

Alongside the sitting room, five bedrooms, log burner and kitchen, the property is also fully wired with state of the art Cat 6 technology, ensuring strong wifi connections and high speed internet throughout the property.

Meanwhile, parking, is never a concern, thanks to off-road parking for up to four cars and and a detached garage for additional parking or storage needs.

1 . Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000 Thanks to new state of the art technology, you're guaranteed high speed wifi all throughout the house. Photo: NEXA properties limited

2 . Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000 The newly installed kitchen has everything a modern home maker could need. Photo: NEXA properties LTD.

3 . Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000 This highly desirable new build offers plenty of space to entertain. Photo: NEXA properties LTD

4 . Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000 One of the property's five bedrooms. Photo: NEXA properties ltd