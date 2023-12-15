BREAKING
The glass doors lead out on to a generously proportioned gardenThe glass doors lead out on to a generously proportioned garden
The glass doors lead out on to a generously proportioned garden

Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000

This five bedroom new build in Chichester comes with a gorgeously-equipped open plan kitchen and a sitting room with a bay window across nearly 3,000 square feet of accommodation.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:54 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 09:56 GMT

It’s nestled in the highly desirable Summersdale area just north of the city, on Lavant Road, North Oak, which means it is within comfortable walking distance of both the city centre – with a wide variety of amenities, transport links and shops – and the gorgeous West Sussex countryside.

Listed by Nexa properties limited, via Zoopla, the property is on the market at a guide price of £1,275,000.

Alongside the sitting room, five bedrooms, log burner and kitchen, the property is also fully wired with state of the art Cat 6 technology, ensuring strong wifi connections and high speed internet throughout the property.

Meanwhile, parking, is never a concern, thanks to off-road parking for up to four cars and and a detached garage for additional parking or storage needs.

Thanks to new state of the art technology, you're guaranteed high speed wifi all throughout the house.

1. Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000

Thanks to new state of the art technology, you're guaranteed high speed wifi all throughout the house. Photo: NEXA properties limited

The newly installed kitchen has everything a modern home maker could need.

2. Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000

The newly installed kitchen has everything a modern home maker could need. Photo: NEXA properties LTD.

This highly desirable new build offers plenty of space to entertain.

3. Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000

This highly desirable new build offers plenty of space to entertain. Photo: NEXA properties LTD

One of the property's five bedrooms.

4. Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000

One of the property's five bedrooms. Photo: NEXA properties ltd

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesZoopla