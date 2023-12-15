Properties for sale in Chichester: Five bedroom new build on the market for £1,275,000
It’s nestled in the highly desirable Summersdale area just north of the city, on Lavant Road, North Oak, which means it is within comfortable walking distance of both the city centre – with a wide variety of amenities, transport links and shops – and the gorgeous West Sussex countryside.
Listed by Nexa properties limited, via Zoopla, the property is on the market at a guide price of £1,275,000.
Alongside the sitting room, five bedrooms, log burner and kitchen, the property is also fully wired with state of the art Cat 6 technology, ensuring strong wifi connections and high speed internet throughout the property.
Meanwhile, parking, is never a concern, thanks to off-road parking for up to four cars and and a detached garage for additional parking or storage needs.