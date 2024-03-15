Properties for sale in Chichester: Four bedroom house has 'character and distinction'

Within a mile of nearby schools and two miles of Chichester train station, the property was built using a range of traditional methods and materials and, as such, has plenty of character.
The current owner made several improvements to the home several years ago, including the construction of a replacement double garage and carport, and good sized outbuilding.
The property is listed by estate agents Jackson-Stops Chichester as a freehold, for a guide price of £1,295,000.
Features like the York stone, leaded light windows, oak beams, thumb latch doors, Tudor style fireplaces and a south facing veranda, give the property a personality all its own and, with convenient access to Chichester city centre, there’s plenty to love.