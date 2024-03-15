Properties for sale in Chichester: Four bedroom house has 'character and distinction'

This four bedroom house in West Broyle Chichester was built in a Tudor Style between the wars and estate agents say it’s full of ‘character and distinction’.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 14:48 GMT

Within a mile of nearby schools and two miles of Chichester train station, the property was built using a range of traditional methods and materials and, as such, has plenty of character.

The current owner made several improvements to the home several years ago, including the construction of a replacement double garage and carport, and good sized outbuilding.

The property is listed by estate agents Jackson-Stops Chichester as a freehold, for a guide price of £1,295,000.

Features like the York stone, leaded light windows, oak beams, thumb latch doors, Tudor style fireplaces and a south facing veranda, give the property a personality all its own and, with convenient access to Chichester city centre, there’s plenty to love.

This Tudor-style home dates back to between the wars.

1. Properties for sale in Chichester

This Tudor-style home dates back to between the wars. Photo: Jackson-Stops

The property's beautifully appointed kitchen.

2. Properties for sale in Chichester

The property's beautifully appointed kitchen. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Although there's plenty of traditional character here, the modern touches give the property a special sort of sophistication.

3. Properties for sale in Chichester

Although there's plenty of traditional character here, the modern touches give the property a special sort of sophistication. Photo: Jackson-Stops

The lounge offers plenty of space to relax and entertain as a family.

4. Properties for sale in Chichester

The lounge offers plenty of space to relax and entertain as a family. Photo: Jackson-Stops

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesTudorYork