Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe

Located on Grosvenor Road, in Donnington, the four bedroom house provides flexible accommodation across three floors, as well as a large conservatory, with a garden, a patio area and a shed.

With three bathrooms and two receptions alongside the self-contained annexe, which could serve as a wonderful guest house, the property is well-equipped for family life. Plus, it’s well connected to local schools, shops and all of the cultural facilities Chichester has to offer.