Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe
On sale at a guide price of £625,000, this 4 bedroom semi-detached house dates back to the 1930s and boasts its own garden annexe.
By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST
Located on Grosvenor Road, in Donnington, the four bedroom house provides flexible accommodation across three floors, as well as a large conservatory, with a garden, a patio area and a shed.
With three bathrooms and two receptions alongside the self-contained annexe, which could serve as a wonderful guest house, the property is well-equipped for family life. Plus, it’s well connected to local schools, shops and all of the cultural facilities Chichester has to offer.
