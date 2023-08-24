BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The view from the garden.The view from the garden.
The view from the garden.

Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe

On sale at a guide price of £625,000, this 4 bedroom semi-detached house dates back to the 1930s and boasts its own garden annexe.
By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Located on Grosvenor Road, in Donnington, the four bedroom house provides flexible accommodation across three floors, as well as a large conservatory, with a garden, a patio area and a shed.

To find out more and make an offer, visit Zoopla.co.uk

With three bathrooms and two receptions alongside the self-contained annexe, which could serve as a wonderful guest house, the property is well-equipped for family life. Plus, it’s well connected to local schools, shops and all of the cultural facilities Chichester has to offer.

The self-contained annexe.

1. Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe

The self-contained annexe. Photo: contrib

The beautifully equipped kitchen feels modern without sacrificing the property's 1930s charm.

2. Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe

The beautifully equipped kitchen feels modern without sacrificing the property's 1930s charm. Photo: contrib

Another of the property's bathrooms.

3. Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe

Another of the property's bathrooms. Photo: contrib

The property's large conservatory, which leads out into the generous garden.

4. Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous 4 bedroom house from the 1930s has its own annexe

The property's large conservatory, which leads out into the generous garden. Photo: contrib

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Properties