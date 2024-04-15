Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous Edwardian home dates back to 1912

This gorgeous Edwardian home, on Stockbridge Road, Chichester, is believed to date back to 1912 and has just gone to market at a guide price of £700,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:59 BST

Listed by Stride and Son, the property boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception areas, mature gardens to the front and rear, and a double garage with parking.

Located within half a mile of Chichester railway station, and less than two miles from Fishbourne Railway Station, the property has plenty of access to nearby amenities, shops and transport links, but also benefits from easy access to a local parade of shops, including a Co-Op convenience store, a good bus service and Chichester Canal tow path.

The property dates back to 1912.

1. Properties for sale in Chichester

The property dates back to 1912. Photo: Stride and Son

The car has a number of Edwardian features.

2. Properties for sale in Chichester

The car has a number of Edwardian features. Photo: Stride and Son

The dining room is the perfect place to entertain.

3. Properties for sale in Chichester

The dining room is the perfect place to entertain. Photo: Stride and Son

One of the property's five bedrooms.

4. Properties for sale in Chichester

One of the property's five bedrooms. Photo: Stride and Son

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesEdwardian