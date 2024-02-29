Properties for sale in Chichester: Gorgeous terraced house comes with prized heritage award
A four bedroom terraced house in Chichester, which received a heritage trust award in 2017, has appeared on the market at a guide price of £1,695,000.
That’s a high price point, even for Chichester but, with a prized location in the heart of the city, with stunning views of local landmarks like The Cathedral, it’s easy to see why.
The grade II listed townhouse dates back to the 19th century and retains several of its most elegant original features and a beautifully secluded courtyard garden.
The extensive, sympathetic restoration means the home comes with several modern amenities, enjoying a contemporary sophistication alongside an old world charm, and the retained features blend seamlessly with an integrated sonos sound system, electric roman blinds and a lighting control system.