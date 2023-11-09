Properties for sale in Chichester: Listed period cottage near the city centre

This two bedroom terraced house just a short walk from Chichester City Centre is full of period charm.

The front leads through to a cosy living room with a blocked off fireplace, before opening up to a dining room, terrace and garden. Upstairs are the two good sized bedrooms, a large storage cupboard, and a bathroom with a panelled bath.

One particularly unique feature of the property, which is listed by Stride and Son, is the south-facing rear garden, which backs on to the historic city walls.

Priced at £460,000, this is city living with plenty of historic character and perfect for a main residence or a weekend abode.

