Properties for sale in Chichester: 'Modern warehouse-style living' in three bewdroom maisonette

A three bedroom maisonette, part of a building which dates back to the 19th century, could offer one lucky buyer ‘modern warehouse-style living’ in the heart of Chichester city centre.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT

Described by real estate agents at Strut and Parker as “immaculately presented” and “handsome”, The Mill is a grade II listed building with elevations of red brick and lacing courses of grey headers and casement windows under a hipped slate roof which has been converted to form two modern duplex apartments.

A great deal of the building’s historic character and integrity has been faithfully preserved, with exposed metal supports, oak doors and flooring, feature reclaimed timber, and deeply recessed casement windows in arches.

The property is listed at a guide price of £950,000.

Although made with modern sensibilities, the properties 19th century elements have been well-preserved.

