Properties for sale in Chichester: £1,250,000 house comes with stunning sea views

Selling at a guide price of £1,250,000 and listed by Bay Tree Estates, the property is nestled a stones throw from the beach in West Close, Felpham .

The property is also part of The Summerley Estate, a private coastal estate on the east side of the village and contains some of the largest, most beautiful properties in the area. Felpham itself is relatively well connected, with a choice of schools, doctors’ surgeries, shops and public houses just as short trip away.