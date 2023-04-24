Edit Account-Sign Out
The property is just a stone's throw from the beach

Properties for sale in Chichester: £1,250,000 house comes with stunning sea views

Wake up to stunning sea views in this five bedroom detached house in Felpham.

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Selling at a guide price of £1,250,000 and listed by Bay Tree Estates, the property is nestled a stones throw from the beach in West Close, Felpham.

With gorgeous gardens, a terrace, off-street parking, a garage and double-glazed windows, the lucky buyer will have plenty of cause to celebrate.

The property is also part of The Summerley Estate, a private coastal estate on the east side of the village and contains some of the largest, most beautiful properties in the area. Felpham itself is relatively well connected, with a choice of schools, doctors’ surgeries, shops and public houses just as short trip away.

To find out more, visit Zoopla.co.uk

The property includes a gorgeous garden.

The property includes a gorgeous garden.

The property includes a gorgeous garden.

It's an absolutely huge property!

It's an absolutely huge property!

It's an absolutely huge property!

One of the bedrooms

One of the bedrooms

One of the bedrooms

The sunroom is beautiful on Summer days

The sunroom is beautiful on Summer days

The sunroom is beautiful on Summer days

Related topics:FelphamProperties