Properties for sale in Chichester: Six bedroom new build is huge family home

Listed at £1,900,000 this six bedroom new build on Chestnut Avenue could be the perfect family home.

With 4,125 sq.ft of flexible accommodation arranged over three floors and nestled within the landscaped gardens Somersdale, the property has a lot to recommend it.

Iti is listed by Hamptons Estate Agents, and, alongside the six bedrooms, there are four bathrooms, a utility room a study, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room and a driveway with space for several cars.

There is also a generously sized south-facing garden which has been landscaped to include a storage shed, alongside a watering facility, and the front drive way has access to two electric car chargers.

