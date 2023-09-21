BREAKING
Properties for sale in Chichester: Six bedroom new build is huge family home

Listed at £1,900,000 this six bedroom new build on Chestnut Avenue could be the perfect family home.
By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:28 BST

With 4,125 sq.ft of flexible accommodation arranged over three floors and nestled within the landscaped gardens Somersdale, the property has a lot to recommend it.

Iti is listed by Hamptons Estate Agents, and, alongside the six bedrooms, there are four bathrooms, a utility room a study, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room and a driveway with space for several cars.

There is also a generously sized south-facing garden which has been landscaped to include a storage shed, alongside a watering facility, and the front drive way has access to two electric car chargers.

The master bedroom

1. Six bedroom detached house in Chichester

The master bedroom Photo: Hamptons

The property's rear garden.

2. Six bedroom new build in Chichester

The property's rear garden. Photo: Hamptons

Another of the property's six bedrooms.

3. Chichester new build 6.jpg

Another of the property's six bedrooms. Photo: Hamptons

The property's well-appointed modern kitchen.

4. A detached house in Chichester

The property's well-appointed modern kitchen. Photo: Hamptons

