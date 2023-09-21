Properties for sale in Chichester: Six bedroom new build is huge family home
With 4,125 sq.ft of flexible accommodation arranged over three floors and nestled within the landscaped gardens Somersdale, the property has a lot to recommend it.
Iti is listed by Hamptons Estate Agents, and, alongside the six bedrooms, there are four bathrooms, a utility room a study, an open plan kitchen, dining and living room and a driveway with space for several cars.
There is also a generously sized south-facing garden which has been landscaped to include a storage shed, alongside a watering facility, and the front drive way has access to two electric car chargers.