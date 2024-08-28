Properties for sale in Chichester: Stylish and spacious four bedroom house on the market for £850,000

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Aug 2024, 13:19 BST
Nestled in the popular village of Hambrook, near Chichester, this four bedroom house was built to high-specifications in 2021 and comes to market at a guide price of £850,000

Listed by Stride and Sons, and available for viewing online, estate agents have praised the property’s light and airy atmosphere, beautiful presentation and delicate modern design.

The impressive 28ft long kitchen/dining/family room provides plenty of space to entertain and leads out, via bi-fold doors, to a paved, rear-facing garden. The kitchen itself has a range of integrated, modern appliances and stylish quartz kitchens, while the sitting room benefits from a feature fireplace and wood burner, while each of the bedrooms enjoy built-in wardrobes/storage and en-suite shower rooms.

Soak up the Sussex sun on the terrace.

1. Properties for sale in Chichester: Spacious and sophisticated four bedroom house on the market for £850,000

Soak up the Sussex sun on the terrace. Photo: Stride and Son

Put your stamp on this property's home office.

2. Properties for sale in Chichester: Spacious and sophisticated four bedroom house on the market for £850,000

Put your stamp on this property's home office. Photo: Stride and Son

Current owners have turned the annexe into a gym.

3. Properties for sale in Chichester: Spacious and sophisticated four bedroom house on the market for £850,000

Current owners have turned the annexe into a gym. Photo: Stride and Son

An annexe in the garden gives you plenty of extra space.

4. Properties for sale in Chichester: Spacious and sophisticated four bedroom house on the market for £850,000

An annexe in the garden gives you plenty of extra space. Photo: Stride and Son

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesHambrook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice