Properties for sale in Chichester: Stylish and spacious four bedroom house on the market for £850,000

Listed by Stride and Sons, and available for viewing online, estate agents have praised the property’s light and airy atmosphere, beautiful presentation and delicate modern design.

The impressive 28ft long kitchen/dining/family room provides plenty of space to entertain and leads out, via bi-fold doors, to a paved, rear-facing garden. The kitchen itself has a range of integrated, modern appliances and stylish quartz kitchens, while the sitting room benefits from a feature fireplace and wood burner, while each of the bedrooms enjoy built-in wardrobes/storage and en-suite shower rooms.