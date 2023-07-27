NationalWorldTV
Properties for sale in Chichester: Three bedroom detached Victorian house is full of character

This three bedroom, semi-detached Victorian house is full of period charm.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

At a guide price of £650,000, the property on The Broadway in Chichester, comes with an open plan kitchen family and dining room, a utility room, and a garden office.

The property is listed on Zoopla.co.uk by Chichester estate agents White and Brooks.

It is also situated on the desirable area of Summersdale, just 1.5 miles out from central Chichester. The property wears its history on its sleeve, with a number of original features and an traditional Sussex flint-faced Victorian design.

A glimpse of the patio.

1. Victorian semi-detached house is full of charm

A glimpse of the patio. Photo: contrib

The property comes with access to a garden office.

2. Three bedroom house is full of Victorian charm

The property comes with access to a garden office. Photo: White and Brooks

Part of the open plan kitchen.

3. three bed detached 15.jpg

Part of the open plan kitchen. Photo: contrib

Another angle on the open plan kitchen

4. Three bedroom semi-detached property is full of Victorian charm

Another angle on the open plan kitchen Photo: contrib

