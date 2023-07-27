Properties for sale in Chichester: Three bedroom detached Victorian house is full of character
This three bedroom, semi-detached Victorian house is full of period charm.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST
At a guide price of £650,000, the property on The Broadway in Chichester, comes with an open plan kitchen family and dining room, a utility room, and a garden office.
The property is listed on Zoopla.co.uk by Chichester estate agents White and Brooks.
It is also situated on the desirable area of Summersdale, just 1.5 miles out from central Chichester. The property wears its history on its sleeve, with a number of original features and an traditional Sussex flint-faced Victorian design.
