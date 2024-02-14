BREAKING

Properties for sale in Chichester: three bedroom terrace house is perfect for modern city living

This three bedroom terraced house in the heart of Chichester could be the perfect modern family home.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
At a guide price of £380,000 and located in Liberator Place -a charming courtyard development near Chichester’s Cattle Market – the property is ideally suited for families who want to live within minutes of local shops, theatres, museums and public transport links.

Alongside the three bedrooms, a generously proportioned garden, a bathroom and reception, the property also comes with a fitted kitchen, a balcony, a private parking space, and multi-functional living space.

It’s listed by Hancock and Partners and boasts an “inviting entrance hall Boasting an inviting entrance hall adorned with engineered oak flooring, leading to a spacious sitting/dining room with ample natural light filtering through front-facing windows.”

