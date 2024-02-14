Properties for sale in Chichester: three bedroom terrace house is perfect for modern city living
At a guide price of £380,000 and located in Liberator Place -a charming courtyard development near Chichester’s Cattle Market – the property is ideally suited for families who want to live within minutes of local shops, theatres, museums and public transport links.
Alongside the three bedrooms, a generously proportioned garden, a bathroom and reception, the property also comes with a fitted kitchen, a balcony, a private parking space, and multi-functional living space.
It's listed by Hancock and Partners and boasts an inviting entrance hall adorned with engineered oak flooring, leading to a spacious sitting/dining room with ample natural light filtering through front-facing windows.