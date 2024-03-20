Properties for sale in Chichester: townhouse which won award in 2020 is on the market for £2,100,000

Alongside the award, the extensive interior restoration was featured in several magazines and recognised by the Sussex Heritage Trust; stepping through the front door, it’s easy to see why.

The high ceilings and stylish presentation give off an immediate impression of luxury and prestige, while, on the ground floor, you’ll find a classic-contemporary kitchen with adjoining dining and garden rooms which providing a social centre for the home.

Prospective buyers will also benefit from the four bedrooms, a study, a fifth bedroom which could also be used as a family room, secure underground parking and a west facing city garden – all well within the city walls.

