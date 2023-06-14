Properties for sale in Chichester: Your chance to live in a beautiful Georgian mansion for just £450,000

The apartment, which comes with two bathrooms, a reception area, a well-fitted kitchen and prime countryside views, is nestled on the first floor of a grade II* listed Georgian mansion in Chichester .

The apartment on sale is number 19, which is located on the first floor at the western end of the building. Purchasing the property will also net the buyer access to the well-manicured communal grounds, including a listed wisteria. The tree, which covers the lower front façade of the property, is believed to be the only listed shrub in the United Kingdom.