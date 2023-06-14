NationalWorldTV
Properties for sale in Chichester: Your chance to live in a beautiful Georgian mansion for just £450,000

Those who’ve dreamt of living in a countryside manor will be thrilled to hear about this two bedroom flat, listed by Fine and Country at a guide price of £450,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

The apartment, which comes with two bathrooms, a reception area, a well-fitted kitchen and prime countryside views, is nestled on the first floor of a grade II* listed Georgian mansion in Chichester.

With manifest historic importance, the mansion encapsulates the style of its 18th century heyday, with high ceilings and a tangible sense of grandeur throughout.

The apartment on sale is number 19, which is located on the first floor at the western end of the building. Purchasing the property will also net the buyer access to the well-manicured communal grounds, including a listed wisteria. The tree, which covers the lower front façade of the property, is believed to be the only listed shrub in the United Kingdom.

The property is situated in a gorgeous Georgian-era mansion.

1. Two bedroom flat in a Georgian mansion

The property is situated in a gorgeous Georgian-era mansion. Photo: contrib

A look at the bathroom.

2. Two bedroom flat in a Georgian mansion

A look at the bathroom. Photo: contrib

A look at the living room.

3. Two bedroom flat in a Georgian mansion

A look at the living room. Photo: contrib

The wider mansion is a grade II listed property.

4. Two bedroom flat in a Georgian mansion

The wider mansion is a grade II listed property. Photo: contrib

