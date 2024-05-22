Properties for sale in Chichester:Three bedroom detached house with plenty of character

By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 15:24 BST
First built 35 years ago, this three bedroom house in Chichester has benefitted from a lovingly extensive refurbishment in recent years.

With an open plan living room featuring exposed wooden floorboards and a spectacular vaulted ceiling, it makes a big first impression, one only emphasised by the generously appointed bedrooms and the inclusion of a home office space, as well as a gym.

The property is also very well connected, located in the highly-sought after Summersdale area of Chichester, and not far from the city centre itself, which has plenty of restaurants, cafes and shops, as well as the Novium Museum, the Pallant House Gallery and Chichester Festival Theatre, and easy railway access to Portsmouth, Southampton, Brighton and London Victoria.

Listed by Fine and Country Park Lane at a guide price of £1,250,000, the house also features a quarter-acre west facing garden, with flowerbeds and multiple patios for outdoor entertainment, making it perfect for the spring and summer months.

