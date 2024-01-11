BREAKING
Properties for sale in Petworth: five bedroom house offers oodles of Victorian-era luxury

This five bedroom semi-detached house in Fox Hill, Petworth, is packed to the rafters with 19th century elegance and charm.
By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Jan 2024, 17:28 GMT

On the market for £1,100,000, the property also features three bathrooms, three a kitchen, a conservatory, a landing library, two home offices and a beautifully appointed garden to make your own. There are feature fireplaces throughout the property, and the kitchen is well appointed with granite worktops and an an Aga range.

Nestled in the middle of the South Downs, the property is situated in Fox Hill; a small hamlet just outside of Petworth, which should provide for most of your immediate needs, with schools, shops, cafes and restaurants all easily accessible. The town is also close to both Chichester and Guildford, which are excellently connected, via rail, to the rest of the UK.

1. Petworth home is packed to the rafters with 19th century charm

The Aga stove gives the spacious property a sense of cosiness and warmth. Photo: Hamptons

2. Petworth home is packed to the rafters with 19th century charm

The free standing bath emphasises a sense of old world chic. Photo: Hamptons

3. Petworth home is packed to the rafters with 19th century charm

Despite its light and airy spaces, there are plenty of nooks to curl up with a good book. Photo: Hamptons

4. Petworth home is packed to the rafters with 19th century charm

The spacious garden is perfect for summer. Photo: Hamptons

