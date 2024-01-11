Properties for sale in Petworth: five bedroom house offers oodles of Victorian-era luxury

On the market for £1,100,000, the property also features three bathrooms, three a kitchen, a conservatory, a landing library, two home offices and a beautifully appointed garden to make your own. There are feature fireplaces throughout the property, and the kitchen is well appointed with granite worktops and an an Aga range.

Nestled in the middle of the South Downs, the property is situated in Fox Hill; a small hamlet just outside of Petworth, which should provide for most of your immediate needs, with schools, shops, cafes and restaurants all easily accessible. The town is also close to both Chichester and Guildford, which are excellently connected, via rail, to the rest of the UK.