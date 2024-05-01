Properties for sale in Sussex: Two bedroom cottage witth views of the South Downs dates back to 1860

A two bedroom cottage on Station Road, in Petworth, comes with beautiful, rolling views of the South Downs.
By Connor Gormley
Published 1st May 2024, 12:32 BST

Dating back to 1860, the property, called Chery Tea Cottage, also benefits from a view of the River Rother from its enclosed garden as well as a range of charming period features. These include segmental arched windows and doors, which appear in most rooms, and high ceilings which make the most of the abundant natural light.

The kitchen comes equipped with a range of base units and leads through to a conservatory area which the current owners use as a dining room and seating area, but which is also perfect for entertaining guests.

On top of all this, the cottage also features a 20ft outbuilding with access to power and light, making for a versatile space to relax and enjoy the garden in the Summer months.

The property is nestled right in the rolling countryside of the South Downs.

1. Properties for sale in Sussex

The property is nestled right in the rolling countryside of the South Downs. Photo: Savills - Petworth

Built in 1860, there's plenty to fall in love with when it comes to this property.

2. Properties for sale in Sussex

Built in 1860, there's plenty to fall in love with when it comes to this property. Photo: Savills - Petworth

The kitchen leads through to a beautifully light conservatory.

3. Properties for sale in Sussex

The kitchen leads through to a beautifully light conservatory. Photo: Savills - Petworth

The cottage gets plenty of natural light which, combined with its rural setting, makes it perfect for Spring and Summer

4. Properties for sale in Sussex

The cottage gets plenty of natural light which, combined with its rural setting, makes it perfect for Spring and Summer Photo: Savills - Petworth

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesSouth DownsSussexStation RoadPetworthRiver Rother