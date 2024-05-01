Properties for sale in Sussex: Two bedroom cottage witth views of the South Downs dates back to 1860

Dating back to 1860, the property, called Chery Tea Cottage, also benefits from a view of the River Rother from its enclosed garden as well as a range of charming period features. These include segmental arched windows and doors, which appear in most rooms, and high ceilings which make the most of the abundant natural light.

The kitchen comes equipped with a range of base units and leads through to a conservatory area which the current owners use as a dining room and seating area, but which is also perfect for entertaining guests.

On top of all this, the cottage also features a 20ft outbuilding with access to power and light, making for a versatile space to relax and enjoy the garden in the Summer months.

1 . Properties for sale in Sussex The property is nestled right in the rolling countryside of the South Downs. Photo: Savills - Petworth

2 . Properties for sale in Sussex Built in 1860, there's plenty to fall in love with when it comes to this property. Photo: Savills - Petworth

3 . Properties for sale in Sussex The kitchen leads through to a beautifully light conservatory. Photo: Savills - Petworth