BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Nestled in the popular village of Yapton, new buyers can expect plenty of heritage.Nestled in the popular village of Yapton, new buyers can expect plenty of heritage.
Nestled in the popular village of Yapton, new buyers can expect plenty of heritage.

Properties for sale in West Sussex: Gorgeous four bedroom converted flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton

A gorgeous four bedroom flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton could be yours for £1,350,000.
By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST

The grade II listed property comprises a pair of double glazed doors leading to the reception hall, where an elegant wooden staircase leads to the first floor. There are four bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, a sitting room, a kitchen and a dining room, access to a garden with wildlife and a pond, and underfloor heating throughout.

It is listed by Jackson-Stops Chichester on Zoopla.co.uk

The whole property exudes character, too, with a magnificent drawing room defined by a high, vaulted ceiling, exposed timber beams and an impressive feature fireplace. The property is just a short walk from the village centre and great care has been taken to preserve the surrounding area as one of considerable beauty and historic value.

The exposed oak beams give the property a real sense of character.

1. Gorgeous four bedroom converted flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton

The exposed oak beams give the property a real sense of character. Photo: contrib

Each of the four bedrooms comes with its own en-suite bathroom.

2. Gorgeous four bedroom converted flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton

Each of the four bedrooms comes with its own en-suite bathroom. Photo: contrib

High, vaunted ceilings and lots of windows give the property a unique sense of space.

3. Gorgeous four bedroom converted flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton

High, vaunted ceilings and lots of windows give the property a unique sense of space. Photo: contrib

One of several beautifully fitted bathrooms.

4. Gorgeous four bedroom converted flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton

One of several beautifully fitted bathrooms. Photo: contrib

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesYaptonChichester