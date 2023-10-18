Properties for sale in West Sussex: Gorgeous four bedroom converted flint barn on the outskirts of Yapton

The grade II listed property comprises a pair of double glazed doors leading to the reception hall, where an elegant wooden staircase leads to the first floor. There are four bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, a sitting room, a kitchen and a dining room, access to a garden with wildlife and a pond, and underfloor heating throughout.

The whole property exudes character, too, with a magnificent drawing room defined by a high, vaulted ceiling, exposed timber beams and an impressive feature fireplace. The property is just a short walk from the village centre and great care has been taken to preserve the surrounding area as one of considerable beauty and historic value.