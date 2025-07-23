Properties for sale in West Sussex: Grade 2 listed home is full of charm after gorgeous restoration

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this large, well-appointed countryside retreat is nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, within minutes of some of the most beautiful walking routes in the country. It boasts a stunning, landscaped garden with formal planting, a wildflower area and natural trees, and, on the inside, a range of original fittings – exposed beams, fireplaces and more.
Dating back to the 16th century, this luxury property also benefits from planning permission for en suite accommodation in the attached Bothy, with separate garden access.
For estate agents at Savills, who have listed the property online, it’s a picture postcard vision of rural living; the perfect countryside idyll.
"I love the quintessentially pretty position of this property,” says Samantha Di Mond. “It is wonderfully quiet, with fabulous country walks on your doorstep. It perfectly encompasses what country living should be.”