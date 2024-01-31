BREAKING

Properties for sale in West Sussex: Three bedroom house in Barnham comes with 'generous' plot of land

This three bedroom family home, listed by Redwood and Sons, is situated on a ‘generous’ .34 acres of land.
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Jan 2024, 17:27 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 17:27 GMT

Listed at a guide price of £700,000, the property is settled in a cul-de-sac on Downview Road, within less than a mile of two local primary schools and the railway station, which is directly connected to nearby Bognor Regis and Chichester.

Alongside the well-sized bedrooms, the property also boasts front and rear gardens, a driveway and a detached garage, as well as a beautifully-fitted kitchen (including an Aga) and a breakfast room. Two of the bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes and one features a stylish roll-top bathtub.

The property's exterior.

The property's exterior. Photo: Redwood and Sons

The open plan design means there's always plenty of space.

The open plan design means there's always plenty of space. Photo: Redwood and Sons

The conservatory is perfect for sunny days.

The conservatory is perfect for sunny days. Photo: Redwood and Sons

Gorgeous countryside views abound.

Gorgeous countryside views abound. Photo: Redwood and Sons

