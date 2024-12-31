The flat's front elevation.The flat's front elevation.
Properties for sale in West Sussex: Two bedroom flat with stunning views of the sea

By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:19 GMT
Listed on Purple Bricks at a £265,000 guide price, this two bedroom flat in Bognor Regis offers stunning views of the sea.

With two double bedrooms, a beachfront location and a fully equipped modern kitchen, it’s the perfect property for professionals looking to get on the property ladder. Situated on 7-8 Marine Drive, in Aldwick, it’s conveniently close to the promenade, which offers easy access to Bognor Regis Town Centre, the historic pier, and public transport amenities, which offer access to Portsmouth, Chichester, Brighton and London.

A well-loved local pub – The Waverley – is just 100 yards down the road, adjacent to Marine Park Gardens and West Park, so there’s no shortage of green space, and, with independent shops and cafes just around the corner, no shortage of things to do.

More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

The property's fully-equipped bathroom.

The property's fully-equipped bathroom. Photo: Purple Bricks

The complete, contemporary kitchen has everything a homeowner could need.

The complete, contemporary kitchen has everything a homeowner could need. Photo: Purple Bricks

The property's entrance hall

The property's entrance hall Photo: Purple Bricks

The bathroom shower and towel rail.

The bathroom shower and towel rail. Photo: Purple Bricks

