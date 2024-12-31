Properties for sale in West Sussex: Two bedroom flat with stunning views of the sea

With two double bedrooms, a beachfront location and a fully equipped modern kitchen, it’s the perfect property for professionals looking to get on the property ladder. Situated on 7-8 Marine Drive, in Aldwick, it’s conveniently close to the promenade, which offers easy access to Bognor Regis Town Centre, the historic pier, and public transport amenities, which offer access to Portsmouth, Chichester, Brighton and London.

A well-loved local pub – The Waverley – is just 100 yards down the road, adjacent to Marine Park Gardens and West Park, so there’s no shortage of green space, and, with independent shops and cafes just around the corner, no shortage of things to do.

