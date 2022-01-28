Proposal for new solar farm near Hailsham to supply nearly 1,000 houses with power

Land north of Lower Claverham Farm and 800 metres from The Dicker village would be the site of a 49.9MW solar farm if plans submitted to Wealden District Council are approved.

Scottish Power Renewables selected the site for several reasons including suitable access and landscape, ‘significant levels of solar irradiance’ and the site is ‘large enough to allow the economies of scale for solar development’, plans say.

Currently the site is ‘irregular in shape’ and made up of agricultural fields separated by established hedgerows.

New solar farm plans near Hailsham. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-220128-124234001

The land is not classified as ‘best and most versatile’ for farming which means the land owners are willing to lease land for the development, plans say.

Documents say the development would allow habitat enhancement in various places to support protected species such as great crested newts.

If approved, the proposed development is estimated to take approximately nine months to complete and is ‘temporary and reversible’.

Plans say, “The land will be restored to agriculture use at the end of the operational period, which is estimated to be 40 years. After the operational period the proposed development would be decommissioned, dismantled, and removed and would be reinstated to the satisfaction of Wealden District Council.”

Vehicle access would come from Wick Street – this access is already used by agricultural vehicles.