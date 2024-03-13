Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housing association A2Dominion wants to build the houses on land to the south of Bax Close near Amberley Road in Storrington.

And it is now asking residents to share their views on the proposals. The development would also include new footpaths and new public open space.

A2Dominion says it aims to ‘create a new community which fits seamlessly into Storrington and which provides a new respectful edge for the settlement.’

In a statement, it adds: “The site has been the subject of planning applications in the past, and feedback given on these applications has been considered carefully from the very start of these proposals.

"As a result, the number of homes proposed has been reduced and great care has been taken to provide a considerate transition to the neighbouring rural area.”

It says that ‘affordable housing will be integrated throughout.’

The housing association is holding a community drop-in event on its proposals on March 18 at The Crown Inn in Pulborough Road, Cootham, between 4pm – 7.30pm.

No planning application for the development has yet been submitted.

A2Dominion manages more than 38,000 homes across London and the south. It provides properties for rent as well as homes for sale and shared ownership.

It says: “With 70,000 customers from diverse backgrounds and with varying levels of income, A2Dominion is here to provide them all with homes that are safe, high quality and sustainable."