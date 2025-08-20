Plans have been put forward to turn an empty travel agent site in Hastings into an adult gaming centre.

Merkur Slots Ltd (UK) has submitted a planning application to Hastings Borough Council.

The scheme involves changing the ground floor of the premises at 209-210 Queens Road into an adult gaming centre.

A design and access statement by Planning Potential on behalf of the applicant said: “Separate applications have been submitted with regards to alterations to the shopfront and advertisement consent. The alterations to the shopfront include a new entrance and repair and replacement work.

The former Hays Travel site in Queens Road. The travel agent moved into a new premises inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre earlier this year. Picture: Dyer & Hobbis

“In terms of the advertisements, individually halo lit letters and logo are proposed to the fascia and one internally illuminated projecting sign is also proposed.”

It added the new gaming centre would offer machines with low stakes from between 10p and £2 and that Merkur’s centres offer electronic bingo.

It said unlike betting shops, no live sports events are shown.

The statement added: “The principle of the proposed change of use is entirely acceptable and the proposals will protect and enhance the vitality and viability of this part of the town centre. The proposal involves the bringing back of a vacant unit into beneficial/economic use, which will trigger economic benefits.”

The empty building used to house the Hastings branch of Thomas Cook.

It was one of Thomas Cook’s fleet of 555 shops around the UK to be bought by holiday firm Hays Travel following Thomas Cook going bust in 2019.

Hays Travel’s Hastings branch was then based at the Queens Road site until earlier this year when it relocated to the former Ernest Jones store inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

The empty site in Queens Road became available to let in May via commercial property agents Dyer & Hobbis for £35,000 a year.

It is now listed as under offer.

Information about the application can be found on Hastings Borough Council’s planning portal and searching under the reference number HS/FA/25/00401.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.