Proposed Bognor Regis 'heritage boards' set to tell town's story through the ages

The plans stretch all the way back through the centuries

A new proposal could see the creation of ‘heritage boards’ designed to tell Bognor’s story through the ages, Sussex World can report.

Still in its nascent stages, the new plan could see up to 40 creative images and narrative boards – measuring 2x1 metres each – installed on part of the seafront, telling the story of Bognor Regis through the centuries.

Proposed by the team at Creative Bognor – a new start-up comprising local creatives, town councillor Steve Goodheart, Blakefest organiser Rachel Searle, and Blake Cottage Trust Chairman Doug Nicholls – the heritage boards would be community-owned, collaborative, and designed to give local people a chance to tell their stories in their own words.

The boards which have already been proposed cover everything from Bognor’s prehistoric past, 56 million years ago, its Roman origins, the influence of Sir Richard Hotham, the impact of 19th century poet William Blake, its use as a Victorian seaside resort, and its significant role during the Second World War.

In a bid to get the project off the ground, the Creative Bognor team is looking to raise approximately £15,000, which will be used to produce and install some 40 ‘pilot boards’ designed to showcase the installation’s potential as an exploration of Bognor’s rich coastal heritage.

"This initial investment, funded through sponsorship, crowdfunding, and grant pathways, is crucial for rapidly achieving widespread visual impact, testing locations, gathering community feedback, and building overwhelming public support for the subsequent phase of higher-quality, permanent installations,” the web-based proposal reads.

With an average cost of £350 per board, split over manufacturing demands, content development, design, and volunteer coordination, the team says its ‘low-cost, high-volume approach’ will foster ‘immense community involvement in content, fundraising and installation,’ while allowing them to experiment with location, content and public interaction, all in aid of eventually unlocking more significant funding in the mid to long term.

"This strategy ensures that the initial £15,000 is not just spent, but strategically invested to create a highly visible and engaging pilot project that will generate the momentum and evidence needed to secure the much larger funding required for the full vision of 40 high-quality heritage boards for Bognor Regis,” the plan reads.

To find out more, visit https://www.creativebognor.com/our-projects/the-bognor-heritage-boards.