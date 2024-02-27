A planning application for improvement works to the Grade II listed building in Compton Street has been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The documents lay out plans to replace the 1960s facade which has ‘fallen into disrepair’, as well as the building’s 1930s-style doors, which could be replaced with automatic doors.

If the plans go ahead, new insulation will be added to the roof, with a new ceiling set to be installed below, in addition to new windows. The application says these ‘will not detract from the appearance as a historic elevation’, but will ‘greatly increase thermal resistance’.

Additionally, as part of the plans, former offices on the first floor could also be turned into a function room to be let out as a restaurant or for private parties.

The plans state: “The building has been insensitively altered over time, and it has fallen into disrepair.

"Located at the front (i.e. south) of the building addressing Compton Street, any enhancement of the exterior this part of the building would similarly enhance the streetscape and the settings of other nearby heritage assets.

“Overall, the front elevation has a rather tired appearance, and it is considered to be architecturally illiterate due to its insensitive and inconsistent alterations during the second half of the 20th century.”

Before the developments can begin, investigation works to the historic building will need to take place.

The Winter Garden was built in 1875 by Henry Currey and initially comprised just the Floral Hall – which originally provided a skating rink – and a Pavillion Hall, now known as the Gold Room – which comprised a refreshment room, billiard rooms and a concert hall.

Both parts are now used for performances, cabaret style events, dinner dances and as conference venues.

To view the full application, see application reference 240096 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

